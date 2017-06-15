See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Smyrna, GA
Dr. Olanrewaju Ladipo, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Olanrewaju Ladipo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They completed their residency with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Dr. Ladipo works at South Atlantic Internal Medicine Associates in Smyrna, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Atlantic Internal Medicine Associates
    4600 West Village Pl SE Ste 4011, Smyrna, GA 30080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 454-6785

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Emory Decatur Hospital
  • Emory Hillandale Hospital
  • Piedmont Hospital
  • Piedmont Rockdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 15, 2017
    Great Doctor. Very Concerned about you. Feel very comfortable with him.
    Stone Mountain, GA — Jun 15, 2017
    About Dr. Olanrewaju Ladipo, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, French and Yoruba
    • 1528363959
    Education & Certifications

    • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    • University of Lagos / College of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.