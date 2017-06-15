Dr. Olanrewaju Ladipo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ladipo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olanrewaju Ladipo, MD
Overview
Dr. Olanrewaju Ladipo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They completed their residency with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Dr. Ladipo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Atlantic Internal Medicine Associates4600 West Village Pl SE Ste 4011, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (404) 454-6785
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ladipo?
Great Doctor. Very Concerned about you. Feel very comfortable with him.
About Dr. Olanrewaju Ladipo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, French and Yoruba
- 1528363959
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- University of Lagos / College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ladipo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ladipo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ladipo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ladipo works at
Dr. Ladipo speaks French and Yoruba.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ladipo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladipo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ladipo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ladipo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.