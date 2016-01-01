Dr. Idowu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olajire Idowu, MD
Overview
Dr. Olajire Idowu, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Idowu works at
Locations
Childrens Hospital Medical Center Ambulatory Care Pharmacy744 52nd St, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 428-3022
Ucsf Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland747 52nd St, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 428-3022MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Olajire Idowu, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1841236320
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
