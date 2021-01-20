Overview

Dr. Olaitan Adeniji, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Snellville, GA. They completed their fellowship with Div of Gastro, Univ of S AL



Dr. Adeniji works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Snellville, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastritis and Peptic Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.