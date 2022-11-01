Dr. Olaide Ajayi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajayi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olaide Ajayi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Olaide Ajayi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Loma Linda University Sch Med.
Texas Health Neurosurgery & Spine Specialists800 5th Ave Ste 500, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 250-4280Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1174057814
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center & Children's Hospital
- Loma Linda University Sch Med
- Southern Adventist University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Ajayi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ajayi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ajayi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ajayi has seen patients for Myelopathy, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ajayi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ajayi speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajayi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajayi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ajayi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ajayi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.