Overview

Dr. Olaf Butchma, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westhampton, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center.



Dr. Butchma works at Westhampton Care Center in Westhampton, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.