Dr. Oladele Olusanya, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Ibadan and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.



Dr. Olusanya works at Pain MD Associates in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.