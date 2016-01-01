Dr. Oladapo Omitowoju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omitowoju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oladapo Omitowoju, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Univ Lagos.
Dr. Omitowoju works at
White Bridge Road28 White Bridge Pike Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 356-4111
Tullahoma1805 N Jackson St Ste 200, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 393-4995
Shelbyville2839 Highway 231 N Ste 200, Shelbyville, TN 37160 Directions (931) 393-4995
Richard Mcknight MD183 Hospital Rd Ste K, Winchester, TN 37398 Directions (931) 393-4995
Nephrology Associates PC1801 N Washington St Ste 300, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 393-4995
Carl E Mitchell MD2010 Church St Ste 508, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-5072
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Vanderbilt University
- Hubbard Hosp-Meharry Med Coll
- Univ Lagos
- Nephrology
Dr. Omitowoju has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Omitowoju accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Omitowoju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Omitowoju has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Omitowoju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Omitowoju has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omitowoju.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omitowoju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omitowoju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.