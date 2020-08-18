Overview

Dr. Oladapo Folarin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Savoy Medical Center.



Dr. Folarin works at Hope Clinical Services in Alexandria, LA with other offices in Kinder, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.