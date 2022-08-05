Dr. Olabisi Asimolowo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asimolowo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olabisi Asimolowo, MD
Overview
Dr. Olabisi Asimolowo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Asimolowo works at
Locations
Summit Medical Group PA150 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (908) 273-4300
Bridgeview Pain Center1566 LEMOINE AVE, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 351-5393
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Olabisi Asimolowo is amazing! I first went to her in August 2021 to find relief for a stabbing pain in my butt which radiated down my leg. It was not a constant pain, but when it flared up the pain was a level 10. She scheduled me for an epidural steroid injection which completely stopped my pain! I had another pain incident in July 2022 which was a sharp pain at the outside of my knee which also went down my leg. She again did an epidural steroid injection which alleviated this pain too. I found her explanations of the process and what to expect to be clear and concise. I have nothing but high praise for her and this procedure.
About Dr. Olabisi Asimolowo, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Yoruba
- 1871768929
Education & Certifications
- Penn State Milton S Hershey Med Ctr
- State Univ Of New York Health Science Center
- SUNY Downstate Medical/ University Hosp of Brooklyn
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asimolowo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asimolowo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asimolowo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asimolowo works at
Dr. Asimolowo speaks Yoruba.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Asimolowo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asimolowo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asimolowo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asimolowo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.