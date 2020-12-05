Overview

Dr. Ola Monastyrskyj, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Monastyrskyj works at Internal Medicine Of Morristown in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.