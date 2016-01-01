Overview

Dr. Ola Ahmed, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic Health System - Northland in Barron.



Dr. Ahmed works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire in Eau Claire, WI with other offices in Barron, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

