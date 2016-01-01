See All Hematologists in Eau Claire, WI
Hematology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ola Ahmed, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic Health System - Northland in Barron.

Dr. Ahmed works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire in Eau Claire, WI with other offices in Barron, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire
    1221 Whipple St, Eau Claire, WI 54703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 350-8288
  2. 2
    Mayo Clinic Health System - Barron
    1222 E Woodland Ave, Barron, WI 54812 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 350-8287
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leukocytosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Leukocytosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia

Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Ola Ahmed, MD

Specialties
  • Hematology
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1184767295
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire
  • Mayo Clinic Health System - Northland in Barron

