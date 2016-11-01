See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wayne, MI
Dr. Ol Matthews, MD

Internal Medicine
2 (8)
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ol Matthews, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wayne, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.

Dr. Matthews works at Harris Birkhill Wang Songe Assc in Wayne, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI and Southfield, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Beaumont Hospital Wayne
    33155 Annapolis St, Wayne, MI 48184 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 467-4599
    O L Matthews MD
    3011 W Grand Blvd Ste 466, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 871-3200
    Annapolis Medical Specialty Center
    29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 400, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 949-9888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
  • DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
  • Harper University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ol Matthews, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

