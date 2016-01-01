Overview

Dr. Okeanos Gerell, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatology. They graduated from U Graz and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Gerell works at Foot Associates of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.