Dr. Oktavijan Minanov, MD
Overview
Dr. Oktavijan Minanov, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Madison Heights Campus, Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.
Locations
1
Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery Institute PC1030 Harrington St Ste 203, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 493-9229
2
Cardiac Surgery Institute22250 Providence Dr Ste 204, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 443-1281
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Madison Heights Campus
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Oktavijan Minanov, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1306802095
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College
- Mt Sinai School Med
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Albion College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minanov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minanov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minanov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minanov has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minanov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Minanov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minanov.
