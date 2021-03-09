Overview

Dr. Oksana Nimkevych, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ODESSA MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.



Dr. Nimkevych works at St. Charles Community Health Center, Kenner, LA in Kenner, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA and La Place, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.