Dr. Oksana Lekarev, DO

Pediatric Endocrinology
5 (13)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Oksana Lekarev, DO is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Lekarev works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Neurology
    505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Short Stature
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hypopituitarism
Hypothyroidism
Osteopenia
Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Colonoscopy
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Duodenitis
Dysphagia
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Food Allergy
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Goiter
Graves' Disease
Hashimoto's Disease
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nausea
Obesity
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Precocious Puberty
Reflux Esophagitis
Sigmoidoscopy
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Turner Syndrome
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vomiting Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 18, 2022
    My daughter has phobia of doctors, and Dr. Lekarev was able to calm her down. It was the first time my daughter left an appointment complementing the doctor. Dr. Lekarev was caring, relatable, patient, and extremely knowledgeable.
    GG — Sep 18, 2022
    About Dr. Oksana Lekarev, DO

    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

