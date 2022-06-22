See All Family Doctors in San Marcos, CA
Dr. Oksana Hirniak, DO

Family Medicine
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Oksana Hirniak, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia Coll Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Hirniak works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in San Marcos, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Marcos Office
    277 Rancheros Dr Ste 100, San Marcos, CA 92069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 291-6700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Canker Sore
Yeast Infections
Acute Pharyngitis
Canker Sore
Yeast Infections
Acute Pharyngitis

Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Abrasion Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Adverse Reaction to Food Chevron Icon
Age-Related Cognitive Decline Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthrosclerosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Prevention Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disease Prevention Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Genital Disorders Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Flashes Chevron Icon
Flatulence Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Frequent Heartburn Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Hand Foot and Mouth Disease Chevron Icon
Hay Fever-Like Sneezing Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
High Triglycerides Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Human Bite Chevron Icon
Hyperglycerolemia Chevron Icon
Hyperglycinemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Influenza With Gastrointestinal Tract Involvement Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iron Overload Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipid Profile Chevron Icon
Loss of Consciousness Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Low HDL Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Lower Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Management of Multiple Medical Conditions in the Elderly Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Measles Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mild Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Mild Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Mumps Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Management Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pleurisy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Post Menopause Treatment Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ragweed Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Rotavirus Chevron Icon
Runny Nose Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcopenia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shigella Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sick Patient Care Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Deprivation Chevron Icon
Smallpox Chevron Icon
Smokers' Cough Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stroke Prevention Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tick Bite Chevron Icon
Tick-Borne Disease Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Urticaria Due to Cold Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Jun 22, 2022
I waited a year & changed insurance because I was so impressed by her care of a family member.. now the good doctor oversees my care.
ANG1175 — Jun 22, 2022
About Dr. Oksana Hirniak, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian and Ukrainian
NPI Number
  • 1891750345
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton
Internship
  • Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton
Medical Education
  • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia Coll Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education

