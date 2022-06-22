Overview

Dr. Oksana Hirniak, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia Coll Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Hirniak works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in San Marcos, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

