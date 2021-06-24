Overview

Dr. Oksana Demediuk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Demediuk works at THE RETINA EYE CENTER in Augusta, GA with other offices in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.