Dr. Oksana Demediuk, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Oksana Demediuk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.

Dr. Demediuk works at THE RETINA EYE CENTER in Augusta, GA with other offices in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Retina Eye Center - Augusta
    3520 Walton Way Ext Ste A, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 481-9191
  2. 2
    The Retina Eye Center - Aiken
    733 RICHLAND AVE W, Aiken, SC 29801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 481-9191

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Treatment frequency



Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Oksana Demediuk, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972599496
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Toronto
    Residency
    • Saint Vincent's Hospital
    Internship
    • Thos Jeff U Hosp
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oksana Demediuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demediuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Demediuk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Demediuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Demediuk has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demediuk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Demediuk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demediuk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demediuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demediuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.