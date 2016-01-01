See All Anesthesiologists in Monroe, NC
Dr. Okoronkwo Ogan, MD

Anesthesiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Okoronkwo Ogan, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Monroe, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from U Nigeria Fac Med-Enugu and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Dr. Ogan works at Novant Health Tele-Intensive Care in Monroe, NC. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Novant Health Tele-Intensive Care
    Novant Health Tele-Intensive Care
1969 Wellness Blvd, Monroe, NC 28110

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Okoronkwo Ogan, MD

    • Anesthesiology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1730230566
    Education & Certifications

    • U Nigeria Fac Med-Enugu
    • Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Okoronkwo Ogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ogan works at Novant Health Tele-Intensive Care in Monroe, NC. View the full address on Dr. Ogan’s profile.

    Dr. Ogan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

