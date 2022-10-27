Overview

Dr. Okezie Okezie, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



Dr. Okezie works at Advanced Pain Management Specialists of Baytown in Baytown, TX with other offices in Humble, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Coccygeal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.