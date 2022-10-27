Dr. Okezie Okezie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okezie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Okezie Okezie, MD
Dr. Okezie Okezie, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Advanced Pain Management Specialists of Baytown720 Rollingbrook Dr, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 420-9355Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Advanced Pain Management Specialists of Baytown720 1/2 Rollingbrook Dr, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 422-8818
APMS of North Houston9802 FM 1960 Bypass Rd W Ste 205, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 570-2961Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Both my wife and I have been treated by Dr, Okezie for years. He has a no nonsense approach to finding out what the issues are, yet he is sharp as a tack with his humor. Important to us is that he wants to get to the root of the pain issue and deal with it.
About Dr. Okezie Okezie, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851392823
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Mc
- UMDNJ Nj Med Sch
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dr. Okezie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okezie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okezie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okezie has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Coccygeal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okezie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Okezie speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Okezie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okezie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okezie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okezie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.