Dr. Okezie Okezie, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Okezie Okezie, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Okezie Okezie, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.

Dr. Okezie works at Advanced Pain Management Specialists of Baytown in Baytown, TX with other offices in Humble, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Coccygeal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Pain Management Specialists of Baytown
    720 Rollingbrook Dr, Baytown, TX 77521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 420-9355
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Pain Management Specialists of Baytown
    720 1/2 Rollingbrook Dr, Baytown, TX 77521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 422-8818
  3. 3
    APMS of North Houston
    9802 FM 1960 Bypass Rd W Ste 205, Humble, TX 77338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 570-2961
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Coccygeal Pain
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Coccygeal Pain

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Okezie Okezie, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851392823
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Tex Mc
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • UMDNJ Nj Med Sch
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Okezie Okezie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okezie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Okezie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Okezie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Okezie has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Coccygeal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okezie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Okezie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okezie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okezie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okezie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

