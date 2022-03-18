Overview

Dr. O'Key Sams, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from AHMADU BELLO UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center.



Dr. Sams works at Sammarian Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.