Dr. Okey Oparanaku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oparanaku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Okey Oparanaku, MD
Overview
Dr. Okey Oparanaku, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
Dr. Oparanaku works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oases Institute of Health Inc5105 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas, NV 89031 Directions (702) 750-2438
-
2
Las Vegas Rheumatology Assocaites2401 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 750-2438
Hospital Affiliations
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
- Valley View Medical Center
- Western Arizona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Teachers Health Trust
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oparanaku?
Dr. Oparanaku is a very caring and concerned physician. He always fully listens to help and not just to react. I recommend him to anyone suffering from an autoimmune disease! He never rushes me. That's a huge plus! I really like the fact that he schedules your next appointment while in the room with him. What doctor schedules your next appointment himself?? ??????
About Dr. Okey Oparanaku, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1588822936
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine/North General Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oparanaku has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oparanaku accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oparanaku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oparanaku works at
Dr. Oparanaku has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oparanaku on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Oparanaku. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oparanaku.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oparanaku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oparanaku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.