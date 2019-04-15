Dr. Okey Nwokolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwokolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Okey Nwokolo, MD
Overview
Dr. Okey Nwokolo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nigeria / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Locations
Okey Nwokolo MD1515 N Classen Blvd Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73106 Directions (405) 232-0529
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nwokolo has served our family for over 14 years. The quality of care, service, and professionalism is unmatched.
About Dr. Okey Nwokolo, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821052762
Education & Certifications
- Tex Tech Hlth Sci Ctr
- Harlem Hospital Center
- University of Nigeria / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nwokolo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nwokolo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nwokolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nwokolo speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwokolo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwokolo.
