Dr. Okello Aliker, DDS
Overview
Dr. Okello Aliker, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lake In the Hills, IL.
Dr. Aliker works at
Locations
-
1
Morningside Family Dental290 N Randall Rd Ste A, Lake In the Hills, IL 60156 Directions (224) 335-4511Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I felt safe, options provided, no pain, this was the best dental experience I have had in my life. So happy to have found this Dentist office.
About Dr. Okello Aliker, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1003367806
Dr. Aliker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aliker accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
You can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Aliker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Aliker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Aliker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aliker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aliker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.