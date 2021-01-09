Dr. Okanta Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Okanta Jackson, MD
Overview
Dr. Okanta Jackson, MD is a Dermatologist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Jackson works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates of Tallahassee- Building E1632 RIGGINS RD, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-4134Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jackson?
Dr. Jackson has performed several MOHS procedures on my 96 year old mother. She has been completely satisfied with Dr. Jackson’s care as well as staff in his office.
About Dr. Okanta Jackson, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1578670055
Education & Certifications
- Am Coll Mohs Micrographic Surg-Cutaneous- Dermatology Associates of Tallahassee
- Emory University
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- Chicago Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Birthmark and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.