Dr. Okan Elidemir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Okan Elidemir, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med
Dr. Elidemir works at
Locations
Nemours Children's Specialty Care8331 N DAVIS HWY, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 473-4543
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Okan Elidemir, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- English
- 1073693313
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elidemir has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elidemir accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elidemir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elidemir has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elidemir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Elidemir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elidemir.
