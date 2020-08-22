Overview

Dr. Ok-Kyong Chaekal, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Chaekal works at Oncology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.