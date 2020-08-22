Dr. Ok-Kyong Chaekal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaekal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ok-Kyong Chaekal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ok-Kyong Chaekal, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Chaekal works at
Oncology156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
She's a super-competent and caring physician; she really does take time to explain -- and she does it with intelligence. She's among the few who never ever talks down to her patients. We're adults, and she treats us that way: with respect and full communication. Outstanding in so many ways!
- Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1093701021
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Indiana University School Of Med
- Indiana University School Of Med
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Hematology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Chaekal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaekal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaekal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaekal works at
Dr. Chaekal has seen patients for Osteosarcoma, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaekal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chaekal speaks Korean.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaekal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaekal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaekal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaekal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.