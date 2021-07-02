Dr. Hong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ok Hong, MD
Overview
Dr. Ok Hong, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from HANYANG UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hong works at
Locations
Pro. Psych. Associates Sc2604 Dempster St Ste 307, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 544-5102
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Hong for more than ten years. She is compassionate. She listens. The staff are always courteous. I had been through 3 other psychiatrists before her. They did not take the time to listen or to try new things if something wasn't working. Dr. Hong does!
About Dr. Ok Hong, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HANYANG UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hong works at
Dr. Hong has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
