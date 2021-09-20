Overview

Dr. Ojen Masrour-Rod, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Masrour-Rod works at West Hills Medical in West Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.