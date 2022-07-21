Dr. Ojan Haghighatjou, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haghighatjou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ojan Haghighatjou, DDS
Overview
Dr. Ojan Haghighatjou, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mustang, OK.
Dr. Haghighatjou works at
Locations
Pebble Creek Dental1041 E State Highway 152, Mustang, OK 73064 Directions (405) 337-9826
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My cleaning went well and I was in and out quickly.
About Dr. Ojan Haghighatjou, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haghighatjou has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haghighatjou accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Haghighatjou using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Haghighatjou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haghighatjou works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Haghighatjou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haghighatjou.
