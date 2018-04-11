Overview

Dr. Oi Wah Yap, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA.



Dr. Yap works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.