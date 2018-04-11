Dr. Oi Wah Yap, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oi Wah Yap, MD
Overview
Dr. Oi Wah Yap, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA.
Locations
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
University Gynecologic Oncology - Midtown1110 W Peachtree St NW Ste 810, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 300-2990
University Gynecologic Oncology - Atlanta960 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 130, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 300-2990
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went in scared and shaken, but after my first talk with Dr. Yap I came out relaxed, informed and ready for surgery! She put my mind at ease and answered all my questions honestly and in a way I understood not being in medical field. I Love her! Her professionalism and skills as a surgeon are awesome! I hope not to ever go back but I would highly recommend her to others!!
About Dr. Oi Wah Yap, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1396745923
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yap has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yap accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yap has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yap on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Yap. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yap.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.