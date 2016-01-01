Dr. Alghuraibi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ohoud Alghuraibi, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ohoud Alghuraibi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Yuma, AZ.
Dr. Alghuraibi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bio Family Clinic Inc2503 S Avenue A Ste 2, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 783-0092
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alghuraibi?
About Dr. Ohoud Alghuraibi, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1669842357
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alghuraibi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alghuraibi works at
Dr. Alghuraibi speaks Spanish.
Dr. Alghuraibi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alghuraibi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alghuraibi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alghuraibi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.