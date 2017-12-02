Overview

Dr. Ohan Karatoprak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Karatoprak works at Holy Name Primary Care in Fort Lee, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.