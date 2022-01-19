Overview

Dr. Ohad Ben-Yehuda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of California at Los Angeles and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Ben-Yehuda works at Ohad Ben-Yehuda, MD in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.