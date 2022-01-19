Dr. Ohad Ben-Yehuda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ben-Yehuda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ohad Ben-Yehuda, MD
Overview
Dr. Ohad Ben-Yehuda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of California at Los Angeles and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Locations
Encino5363 Balboa Blvd Ste 237, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 783-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I transferred to Dr. Ben-Yehuda at 30 weeks of pregnancy after I felt that my previous doctor wasn’t a good fit. Boy, did I make the right decision! Dr. Ben-Yehuda’s confidence and humor immediately put us at ease. He was generous with his knowledge, explaining every step as if we were his students. As first-time parents, my husband and I had a lot of questions and it was so assuring to receive such thoughtful responses. We both felt he genuinely wanted us to have the best experience possible. He was clear, communicative, professional and kind. I am so grateful that we found him! He made our birth experience so very special. You will not find a better doctor than Dr. Ben-Yehuda.
About Dr. Ohad Ben-Yehuda, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1093754483
Education & Certifications
- Cedar Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- University of California at Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ben-Yehuda has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ben-Yehuda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ben-Yehuda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ben-Yehuda has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ben-Yehuda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ben-Yehuda speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Ben-Yehuda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ben-Yehuda.
