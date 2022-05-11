Overview

Dr. Ogubay Mesmer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Niles, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Mesmer works at Lakeland Heart and Vascular in Niles, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Dyslipidemia and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.