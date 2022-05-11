See All Cardiologists in Niles, MI
Dr. Ogubay Mesmer, MD

Cardiology
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ogubay Mesmer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Niles, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.

Dr. Mesmer works at Lakeland Heart and Vascular in Niles, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Dyslipidemia and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Lakeland Heart and Vascular
    61 N SAINT JOSEPH AVE, Niles, MI 49120
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
  Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Trustmark Companies
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • US Health and Life Insurance Company
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    May 11, 2022
    Dr. Mesmer has excellent communication skills. He listens and then thoughtfully offers his opinion. He is also on Internist which has proven very beneficial as he looks beyond the heart for issues. He does not given meds that are not absolutely necessary. I highly recommend Doctor Mesmer. Margaret Larson 5-09-2022
    Margaret Larson — May 11, 2022
    Specialties
    Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1801856141
    Fellowship
    U Ariz
    Residency
    University Of Az College Of Med
    Internship
    U Ariz
    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
    Board Certifications
    Cardiovascular Disease
    Dr. Ogubay Mesmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Mesmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mesmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Mesmer works at Lakeland Heart and Vascular in Niles, MI.

    Dr. Mesmer has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Dyslipidemia and Lipid Disorders, and more.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mesmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mesmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mesmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

