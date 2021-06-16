Dr. Ogori Kalu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ogori Kalu, MD
Overview
Dr. Ogori Kalu, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Saint Michael's Medical Center.
Locations
Saint Michael's Medical Center111 Central Ave, Newark, NJ 07102 Directions (973) 877-2770
Nadine C Pappas MD567 Franklin Ave, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 844-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I love her. She did my surgery in February 2012 and I’m still here. Others in the medical profession can’t even find my scar. She is warm and friendly and kind and gorgeous.
About Dr. Ogori Kalu, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1992942676
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.