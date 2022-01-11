Dr. Ogechukwu Onwudiwe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onwudiwe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ogechukwu Onwudiwe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ogechukwu Onwudiwe, MD is a Dermatologist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Onwudiwe works at
Locations
-
1
Allphases Dermatology LLC6355 Walker Ln Ste 311, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 822-0222
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Onwudiwe?
Very thorough and caring.
About Dr. Ogechukwu Onwudiwe, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1063671311
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onwudiwe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Onwudiwe accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onwudiwe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Onwudiwe works at
Dr. Onwudiwe has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Onwudiwe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Onwudiwe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onwudiwe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onwudiwe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onwudiwe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.