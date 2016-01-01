Overview

Dr. Oganes Paronian, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in N Hollywood, CA. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE.



Dr. Paronian works at Comprehensive Community Health Centers Inc in N Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.