Dr. Ofsman Quintana, MD
Overview
Dr. Ofsman Quintana, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Nicaragua Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg.
Dr. Quintana works at
Locations
-
1
South Texas Health System Clinics #101500 E Ridge Rd Ste 101, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 926-4396Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
South Texas Health System Clinics5416 S Jackson Rd Ste B, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 630-5522
-
3
South Texas Health System Clinics2121 E Griffin Pkwy Ste 13, Mission, TX 78572 Directions (956) 424-3888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Quintana for over 10 years. At times, the wait time has been long; however, when you see the doctor, he gives you his full attention. I have had a number of procedures, a number of which have been on an emergency basis. In each case, he has responded immediately, including weekends. I consider this above and beyond what is generally accepted within the medical community today.
About Dr. Ofsman Quintana, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689679920
Education & Certifications
- Catholic Medical Centers Of Brooklyn and Queens
- Universidad Autonoma de Nicaragua Faculty of Medicine
