Dr. Ofra Sarid-Segal, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
39 years of experience
Dr. Ofra Sarid-Segal, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.

Dr. Sarid-Segal works at Center For Women in Cambridge, MA with other offices in Jamaica Plain, MA.

    Mt Auburn Hospital Dept of Psychiatry
    Mt Auburn Hospital Dept of Psychiatry
330 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138
(617) 499-5054
Wednesday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    VA Boston Healthcare System
    VA Boston Healthcare System
150 S Huntington Ave, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 232-9500

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Auburn Hospital

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Alcohol Withdrawal
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Alcohol Withdrawal

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 14, 2021
    Apr 14, 2021
I love her. She is the best thing that ever happened to me. She is the perfect doctor for me. Dr Segal is so easy to talk to and always helps me feel at ease. I know she would help you too.
James Blanchard — Apr 14, 2021
    James Blanchard — Apr 14, 2021
    • Addiction Psychiatry
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275550097
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    • Psychiatry
    Dr. Sarid-Segal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarid-Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarid-Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarid-Segal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarid-Segal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarid-Segal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

