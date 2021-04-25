See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Ofilio Arguello, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ofilio Arguello, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Yeast Infections and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2500 SW 107th Ave Ste 36, Miami, FL 33165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 225-2800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Fever
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Ofilio Arguello, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740373406
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ofilio Arguello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arguello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arguello has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arguello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arguello has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Yeast Infections and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arguello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Arguello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arguello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arguello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arguello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

