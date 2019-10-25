Dr. Ofer Zikel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zikel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ofer Zikel, MD
Overview
Dr. Ofer Zikel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.
They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10400 75th St Ste 315, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 942-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zikel?
He saved my life in 2000!!!!! Truly cared for his patients. Best Dr. I have had in my whole medical life.
About Dr. Ofer Zikel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1558404236
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zikel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zikel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zikel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zikel has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zikel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Zikel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zikel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zikel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zikel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.