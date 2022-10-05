Dr. Ofer Wellisch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wellisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ofer Wellisch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ofer Wellisch, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Wellisch works at
Locations
-
1
Stamford Health - Medical Office Building (radiology)29 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-2451
-
2
Englewood Hospital Psych Unit350 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 894-3595Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful professional and good person
About Dr. Ofer Wellisch, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1114189578
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Addiction Medicine, Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
