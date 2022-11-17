See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Ofer Jacobowitz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ofer Jacobowitz, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (137)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ofer Jacobowitz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Jacobowitz works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Madison Avenue in New York, NY with other offices in West Nyack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Satish Govindaraj, MD
Dr. Satish Govindaraj, MD
8 (27)
View Profile
Dr. Joseph Rousso, MD
Dr. Joseph Rousso, MD
10 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Diana Kirke, MD
Dr. Diana Kirke, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Madison Avenue
    18 E 48th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 868-4300
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    ENT and Allergy Associates - West Nyack
    1 Crosfield Ave Ste 201, West Nyack, NY 10994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 727-1370
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Enlarged Turbinates
Sleep Apnea
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Enlarged Turbinates

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
External Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Reflux Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Snoring Therapy Chevron Icon
SomnoDent® (for Sleep Apnea) Chevron Icon
Thornton Adjustable Positioner® (TAP®) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 137 ratings
    Patient Ratings (137)
    5 Star
    (123)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobowitz?

    Nov 17, 2022
    a very pleasant interaction. Dr. J. gave me his full attention. He was everything a patient should expect from a doctor. A very agreeable demeanor and attitude made me feel comfortable to ask all the questions I had without ever feeling they were being dismissed.
    Monique S. — Nov 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ofer Jacobowitz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ofer Jacobowitz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jacobowitz to family and friends

    Dr. Jacobowitz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jacobowitz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ofer Jacobowitz, MD.

    About Dr. Ofer Jacobowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285617381
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Sch Of Med, Otolaryngology Mt Sinai Sch Of Med, General Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ofer Jacobowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacobowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacobowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacobowitz has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    137 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ofer Jacobowitz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.