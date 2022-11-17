Dr. Ofer Jacobowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ofer Jacobowitz, MD
Dr. Ofer Jacobowitz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
ENT and Allergy Associates - Madison Avenue18 E 48th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 868-4300Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
ENT and Allergy Associates - West Nyack1 Crosfield Ave Ste 201, West Nyack, NY 10994 Directions (845) 727-1370Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobowitz?
a very pleasant interaction. Dr. J. gave me his full attention. He was everything a patient should expect from a doctor. A very agreeable demeanor and attitude made me feel comfortable to ask all the questions I had without ever feeling they were being dismissed.
About Dr. Ofer Jacobowitz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Sch Of Med, Otolaryngology Mt Sinai Sch Of Med, General Surgery
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- Otolaryngology
