Dr. Ofer Feder, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They completed their residency with University of Pittsburgh Medical Center|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center|University Of Pittsburgh Medical College|University Of Pittsburgh Medical College



Dr. Feder works at Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc in Mechanicsville, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.