Dr. Ofer Azoulay, MD
Overview
Dr. Ofer Azoulay, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Locations
UPB-Brooklyn ENT at Brooklyn Heights185 Montague St Fl 5, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 780-1498Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
New York Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (929) 284-6120MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
University Hospital of Brooklyn450 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (929) 284-6120Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ofer Azoulay, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1184141798
Frequently Asked Questions
