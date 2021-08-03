Overview

Dr. Ofelia Ionescu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ De Med Generala Din Craiova and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Weiss Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ionescu works at Dr. Ophelia Ionescu M D in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.