See All Psychiatrists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Ofelia Ionescu, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ofelia Ionescu, MD

Psychiatry
3 (29)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ofelia Ionescu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ De Med Generala Din Craiova and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Weiss Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ionescu works at Dr. Ophelia Ionescu M D in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    DR.Ophelia Ionescu,MD.
    500 N Michigan Ave Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 245-5222
    Thursday
    4:00pm - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Dr. Ophelia Ionescu M D
    1007 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 551-2493
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    150 E Huron St Ste 1306, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 551-2493
  4. 4
    Universal Health
    1026 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 271-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • Weiss Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antipsychotic Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Lithium Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Other Psychiatric Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ionescu?

    Aug 03, 2021
    I am a patient of Dr. Ionescu for more than 9 years now. During this time, I received excellent medical care, appropriate medication and most importantly an empathetic ear that took time to listen to my problems and guide me through be able to have a normal life again. Literally, Dr. Ionescu saved my live. Dr. Ionescu is not the traditional psychiatrist that will prescribe you pills, send you to some counseling practice to deal with your issues. In addition to medication, she will combine the treatment with appropriate counseling, take careful notes and advise and guide me through the journey for recovery. I am whole heartily recommend Dr. Ionescu and her practice to anyone dealing with mental health problems. You will know you are in good hands!
    — Aug 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ofelia Ionescu, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ofelia Ionescu, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ionescu to family and friends

    Dr. Ionescu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ionescu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ofelia Ionescu, MD.

    About Dr. Ofelia Ionescu, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Italian and Romanian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689716953
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Finch University Health Sci, Chicago Med School - Psychiatry
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ De Med Generala Din Craiova
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Sch Med Cluj Romania
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ofelia Ionescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ionescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ionescu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ionescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ionescu works at Dr. Ophelia Ionescu M D in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Ionescu’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ionescu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ionescu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ionescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ionescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ofelia Ionescu, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.