Dr. Odette Rojas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Rojas works at Nemours Children's Primary Care, Windermere in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.