Dr. Cooper Odelia, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Cooper Odelia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Odelia works at Jona Goldrich Center for Alzheimer's and Memory Disorders in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jona Goldrich Center for Alzheimer's and Memory Disorders
    127 S San Vicente Blvd Ste A6600, Los Angeles, CA 90048
(310) 423-2830

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Thyroid Goiter
Osteoporosis
Hypothyroidism
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jun 30, 2016
    I have been working with Dr. Cooper now for over 3 years and I cannot express enough how much she is caring, thoughful, thorough, open to my thoughts and research and consistently in contact! I have had Hashimotos now for over 15 years and never found a doctor so professional and caring. Thank you.
    Ami in Los Angeles, CA — Jun 30, 2016
    About Dr. Cooper Odelia, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598977407
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Dr. Cooper Odelia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odelia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Odelia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Odelia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Odelia works at Jona Goldrich Center for Alzheimer's and Memory Disorders in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Odelia’s profile.

    Dr. Odelia has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Odelia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Odelia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odelia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odelia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odelia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

