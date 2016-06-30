Overview

Dr. Cooper Odelia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Odelia works at Jona Goldrich Center for Alzheimer's and Memory Disorders in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.