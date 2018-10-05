Overview

Dr. Oded Zmora, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Liberty Twp, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Zmora works at UC Health Primary Care in Liberty Twp, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.